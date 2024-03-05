Rebecca Stevens’ Daughter, Danya: " I called the police, many attorneys, nobody would help me."

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Source video:

Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19, October 13, 2022

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/kissimee-fl-press-conference-your-story-counts--the-untold-atrocities-of-covid19/your-story-counts--untold-atrocities-of-covid19/

[2:37:13 - 2:41:07]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply