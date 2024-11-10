"Courage is contagious"— PPE Expert Tammy Clark on Not Complying with Mask Mandates
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2022
PPE Expert Tammy Clark on How to Not Comply with Mask Requirements
"Just don't put your mask on. Just walk in and smile and keep on walking. If you're going to get your groceries, you know where you're going, don't stop and have a conversation with someone about a mask. Just tell them, no thank you, I'm sorry, I don't wear one because of health reasons. And keep going. Right? It's not a lie. I don't wear one for health reasons because I know how unhealthy it is."
Source video:
"Tammy Clark - Shop Without A Mask"
AriGoldberg1, posted February 5, 2022
https://rumble.com/vu4s3e-tammy-clark-shop-without-a-mask.html
