“Congestive heart failure... It’s completely changed my life”— Gena Howard Speaks Out in Minnesota About Her Jab Injuries
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Gena Howard Speaks Out About Post-Jab Injuries
“Congestive heart failure... It’s completely changed my life.”
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Source video:
“HF2348 Press Conference 4-20-22 - Gena Howard”
VSCMN, posted April 29, 2022
https://rumble.com/v12yd19-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-gena-howard.html
Note: This transcript is tagged #MINNESOTA-PRESS-CONF-COVID-"VACCINE"-BILL-OF-RIGHTS. For more transcripts from this same event see the recap post:
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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