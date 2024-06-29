James Donald Forbes McCann: "I regret having gotten the vaccine"

"I really regret having gotten the vaccine! I'm sure it's fine."

Read more

Source video:

”I Regret Getting The Vaccine by James Donald Forbes McCann”

Unbeaten Pathway

Posted May 13, 2023

https://youtube.com/shorts/9IN9Boqg0UI

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share