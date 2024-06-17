Christine Anderson, Member of European Parliament: Tell them all to go to Hell

"They want you wear a mask, say no! They want you to put in another mRNA shot, say no! They want to impose a curfew on you, say no!"

'GO TO HELL': BRAVE EU POLITICIAN DELIVERS DAMNING MESSAGE TO GLOBAL TYRANTS

