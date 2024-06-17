"Tell them all to go to Hell"—Christine Anderson, Member of European Parliament, Speaking Out in '23
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Christine Anderson, Member of European Parliament: Tell them all to go to Hell
"They want you wear a mask, say no! They want you to put in another mRNA shot, say no! They want to impose a curfew on you, say no!"
Source video:
'GO TO HELL': BRAVE EU POLITICIAN DELIVERS DAMNING MESSAGE TO GLOBAL TYRANTS
Instagram ( at ) vigilant.fox, posted September 21, 2023
A post shared by @vigilant.fox
