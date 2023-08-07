Christina Faella, NYC Teacher

"As a Roman Catholic, there are multiple reasons I refuse this injection." Read more

Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA

[3:37:11-3:40:21]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Note: For updates on the NYC teachers who refused the injections, see https://teachersforchoice.org