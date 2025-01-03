"Caught 'em, cold busted!"—Welcome the Eagle (Albert Benavides) Documents Alterations in the VAERS Report for His Uncle's Injuries
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Albert Benavides Documents Alterations in the VAERS Report for His Uncle's Injuries
"Caught 'em, cold busted!... Humanity, people of the world, you are welcome! Welcome the Eagle is on it!"
Read more
Source video:
"BOMBSHELL: VAERS caught altering and inventing symptoms, Dx's, SMQ's and changing WRITE-UPS!"
welcometheeagle88, posted June 14, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8tfKn7P1nr19/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free