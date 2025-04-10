Canadian Jesse Johnson, aka “The Pizza Man,” Sings to the Freedom Convoy at Rogers Pass

"You can shove that fu#king passport up your ass!"

Source video:

"Without Papers Pizza"

@wopizza4

6:34 AM Jan 23, 2025 [attached video was filmed January 23, 2022]

https://x.com/wopizza4/status/1882300937823522897

