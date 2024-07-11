Who Did Not Comply? Bridget Kearns, Occupational Therapist: "This is medical apartheid"
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Bridget Kearns, Occupational Therapist: "This is medical apartheid"
"I am sharing my story because I believe that every American has the right to choose what medical interventions they do and do not want in their body, without coercion, without duress and without force. I am sharing my story to promote health choice, defend medical freedom, and fight discrimination and segregation that is happening in our society today."
Source video:
Bridget Kearns, Wareham, Occupational Therapist, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA
Posted June 14, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2u9a8n-bridget-kearns-wareham-occupational-therapist-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-m.html
This is one of several short speeches for the event sponsored by Health Rights Massachusetts, May 18, 2023 at the Massachusetts State House.
