Bridget Kearns, Occupational Therapist: "This is medical apartheid"

"I am sharing my story because I believe that every American has the right to choose what medical interventions they do and do not want in their body, without coercion, without duress and without force. I am sharing my story to promote health choice, defend medical freedom, and fight discrimination and segregation that is happening in our society today."

Read more

Source video:

Bridget Kearns, Wareham, Occupational Therapist, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA

Posted June 14, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2u9a8n-bridget-kearns-wareham-occupational-therapist-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-m.html

This is one of several short speeches for the event sponsored by Health Rights Massachusetts, May 18, 2023 at the Massachusetts State House.

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply