Boom! Dr. Ted Noel Demonstrates That Aerosol Will Not Be Stopped by Man "Remember, I am a doctor. I do not play one on TV"
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Boom! Dr. Ted Noel Demonstrates That Aerosol Will Not Be Stopped by Man (excerpt)
"Remember, I am a doctor. I do not play one on TV." Read more
Source video:
Mask Demo (Quick and Dirty Version)
from Doctor Ted with Careful Consideration for Our Common Concerns
https://rumble.com/v14uuti-mask-demo-quick-and-dirty-version.html
Published May 15, 2022
Back-up link (scraped by EmptyDude111):
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free