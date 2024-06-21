Boom! Dr. Ted Noel Demonstrates That Aerosol Will Not Be Stopped by Man (excerpt)

"Remember, I am a doctor. I do not play one on TV." Read more

Source video:

Mask Demo (Quick and Dirty Version)

from Doctor Ted with Careful Consideration for Our Common Concerns

https://rumble.com/v14uuti-mask-demo-quick-and-dirty-version.html

Published May 15, 2022



Back-up link (scraped by EmptyDude111):

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share