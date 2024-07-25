"What's in this room? It's an amazing thing that's going on"—Bernard Valter Talks About the Tea Drinkers' Armored Room (Excerpt)
Transcript of an excerpt from a self-censored video of 2023
Bernard Valter Talks About the Tea Drinkers' Armored Room (Excerpt)
"What's in this room? It's an amazing thing that's going on."
Read more
Source video:
What's going on with people? This is my strategy
Sanity4Sweden, August 11, 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IDCqwbIvfeI/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free