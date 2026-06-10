“Believe nothing you’re being told”— Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Canadian Pathologist Speaks Out
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Canadian Pathologist, Speaks Out: “Stop the Shot”
“Believe nothing you’re being told.”
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Source video:
“Stop the Shot livestream from the Truth for Health Foundation”
Livestreamed August 4, 2021
https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/08/vaccine-risks-being-kept-from-the-public/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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