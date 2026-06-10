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Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Canadian Pathologist, Speaks Out: “Stop the Shot”

“Believe nothing you’re being told.”

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Source video:

“Stop the Shot livestream from the Truth for Health Foundation”

Livestreamed August 4, 2021

https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/08/vaccine-risks-being-kept-from-the-public/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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