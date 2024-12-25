"Be strong and courageous”— Iris Koh's Christmas Message for Unvaccinated Singaporeans
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
This transcript of a censored video of 2022 comes with my warmest wishes to all readers for a very merry Christmas. — TB
A Christmas Message from Iris Koh and All at Healing the Divide for Unvaccinated Singaporeans
"And being Christmas, I would like to leave you with a verse from the Bible. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Stay hopeful, stay positive because the truth will be pouring out soon. Have a great Christmas everyone and may the good Lord bless you in everything you do. Merry Christmas."
Source video:
"A Christmas Message from all of us at Healing the Divide" (2022)
Medical Freedom Singapore, December 23, 2022
https://rumble.com/v2220va-a-christmas-message-from-all-of-us-at-healing-the-divide-2022.html
