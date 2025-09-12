Dr. Simone Gold at the Los Angeles March for Freedom Rally [Filmed November 8, 2021]

"It's about freedom and choice... Be joyful while fighting!... I am not here to wake up the sheep, I am here to wake up the lions, that's you!"

Source video:

"Los Angeles March for Freedom Rally with Dr. Simone Gold" [Filmed November 8, 2021]

Posted December 4, 2021

https://aflds.org/videos/post/los-angeles-march-for-freedom-rally-with-dr-simone-gold

