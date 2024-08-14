Comedians JVT, left, and Alex Stein, right, spoof the covid booster campaign— screenshot from “Fauci Ouchie”

Model and social media influencier Bri Teresi spoofs covidianism— screenshot from “Fauci Ouchi”

Alex Stein, JVT, and Bri Teresi's Protest Spoof Rap for the Boosters

"Ay yi yi, gimme that Fauci, let's make it ouchie"

Source video:

"Fauci Ouchie" (Parody of "Laffy Taffy") feat JVT and Bri Teresi

Prime Time with Alex Stein, October 4, 2023

Alternative link, same video:

Prime Time with Alex Stein, October 3, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3xnk67-fauci-ouchie-parody-of-laffy-taffy-feat-jvt-and-bri-teresi.html

