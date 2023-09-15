Australian MP Gerard Rennick: "Get a load of this. Get a load of this"

“I asked the TGA if they could provide to me which part of the coronavirus genomic sequence did they use to indicate that someone was positive to COVID, and whether that genomic sequence also makes up other coronaviruses... they can't provide it because it's commercial in confidence. Well, excuse me, but I didn't know that a virus could be patented. Or, am I missing something here?”

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Source video:

Why is the gene sequence used in Covid tests "Commercial in confidence"? - Senate 11.09.23

Senator Gerard Rennick [Australia], Posted September 14, 2023

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply