"As soon as he said, we think it's from the vaccine, it was a 180"— Denver Police Sergeant José Manriquez, Injured After One Dose, Getting the Gaslighting, and Fired
Transcript from a censored video of 2022
Denver Police Sergeant José Manriquez, After One Dose, Getting the Gaslighting, and Fired
"I was later diagnosed with Guillain-Barré and small fiber neuropathy"
Source video:
IDAHO VICTIMS OF PANDEMIC POLICY AND LAW pt 4
Victimsofthepandmic, posted December 4, 2022 [livestreamed September 26, 2022]
https://rumble.com/v20kjhe-idaho-victims-of-pandemic-policy-and-law-pt-4.html
[41:35 - 52:02]
