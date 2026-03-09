Pharmacist Shocked by Blank Package Insert for J & J Jabs

“Let me make this video for you because I had to video it so that you’ll believe me because frankly I don’t believe it myself.”

Read more

Source video:

Dr. Wojak’s Substack, Note dated October 22, 2025

“Who remembers when the FDA and CDC were aware of over 20 possible adverse events from the Covid jabs back in Oct 2020—including death and myocarditis—yet the package inserts were left completely blank?”

NOTE: I first found this undated video posted in a 2025 Substack Note, however the video appears to have been filmed in 2021, possibly as early as March 2021. The US FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech covid vaccine on February 27, 2021, and subsequently revoked that EUA on June 1, 2023. See: https://www.fda.gov/media/169003/download

—TB

