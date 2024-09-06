Ann, Who Has CIRS, Talks About Shedding
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Ann, Who Has CIRS, Talks About Shedding
"And it makes me sick. I react quickly to poison, but what do you think is going to happen in a few years to everyone else?"
Read more
Source video:
"Girl with CIRS Can Detect Poisons Emitted by COVID Vaccinated Individuals"
EndYourSlavery, Posted October 24, 2021
https://odysee.com/@EndYourSlavery:8/Girl-with-CIRS-Can-Detect-Poisons-Emitted-by-COVID-Vaccinated-Individuals:7
Hat tip:
Unraveling the Mysteries of mRNA Vaccine Shedding
How is it possible and what can you do about it?
A Midwestern Doctor, posted Jan 21, 2024
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free