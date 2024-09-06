Ann, Who Has CIRS, Talks About Shedding

"And it makes me sick. I react quickly to poison, but what do you think is going to happen in a few years to everyone else?"

Source video:

"Girl with CIRS Can Detect Poisons Emitted by COVID Vaccinated Individuals"

EndYourSlavery, Posted October 24, 2021

https://odysee.com/@EndYourSlavery:8/Girl-with-CIRS-Can-Detect-Poisons-Emitted-by-COVID-Vaccinated-Individuals:7

Hat tip:

Unraveling the Mysteries of mRNA Vaccine Shedding

How is it possible and what can you do about it?

A Midwestern Doctor, posted Jan 21, 2024

