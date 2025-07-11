SCREENSHOT - for link to video see below

Bohdi, 20 Year-Old Jab-Mandated Child Care Worker, Out with Heart Damage "Pretty much it's physical exercise. Or if I get, like, excited or if I get angry and then my blood pressure rises, all of a sudden my whole arm turns red...And all the blood, all the veins in my arm start popping out and then my left side of my neck starts hurting. And I've fainted"

"Bohdi Jab Injured - Geraldton WA" [West Australia]

Max Freedom, posted May 5, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2m718y-bohdi-jab-injured-geraldton-wa.html

