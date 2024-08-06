Alex Stein Informs the Dallas City Council of His Mother's Murder at Baylor Hospital

"My mom was murdered on October 25th at Baylor Hospital. She was given remdesivir without our authority. We told them specifically not to give her remdesivir. Five days later all of my mom's organs shut down."

Source video:

"Memorializing My Mother’s Murder at the Dallas City Council Meeting" [11/03/21]

Prime Time with Alex Stein, November 3, 2021

https://rumble.com/v2s8wl7-memorializing-my-mothers-murder-at-the-dallas-city-council-meeting.html

