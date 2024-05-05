Albert Benavides (WelcometheEagle) tells Tessa Lena: "VAERS does not publish all legitimate reports received" (excerpt)

"VAERS is my lane, and auditing is my game... They are deleting legitimate reports that should not, should not have been deleted."

Source video:

Anomalies in VAERS Data: Conversation with Albert Benavides (excerpt)

Delays, disappearing records, and more

Tessa Lena, posted September 27, 2023

