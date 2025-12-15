Ex-Massachusetts State Trooper Robert Johnson Calls for Justice

“After 23 years of service as a correctional officer and a Massachusetts state trooper I was forced to retire on January 7, 2022. But I was one of the lucky ones. I got a pension. Even now, with the mandate lifted there are troopers that are still suspended without pay. A year and a half now. Troopers that were fired, troopers that resigned. But if you join the State Police Academy right now, you don’t have to be vaccinated with covid.”

“Robert Johnson, Hubbardston, Former Mass State Trooper, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA”

The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts, posted June 8, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2sv90g-robert-johnson-hubbardston-former-mass-state-trooper-the-faces-of-vaccine-i.html

