My focus is making transcripts of censored videos from 2021-23, however I make rare exceptions and today I make two, for transcripts of two videos out of Queensland, Australia that were posted on the Aussie17 and Café Locked Out Substacks today. (Note: both Aussie17’s PharmaFiles and Café Locked Down Substacks offer AI-generated transcripts, however these contain a number of errors—AHPRA is transcribed variously as “opera,” “Oprah,” and “upper,” for example— and do not identify the speakers.)

These two annotated transcripts come with my heartfelt appreciation and congratulations to Dr. Bay and his supporters, all of those there with him, as well as supporters Michael Gray Griffith, Aussie17, and so many, many, many people in Australia and all around the world who have lent their support and their prayers and “good vibes.”

Dr. Bay Announces His Australian Supreme Court Victory and Thanks His Supporters

"I praise the Lord for this victory because it is he who guided me, he who represented me in court. But I do want to thank one more person, and that is all of you, all of my supporters who have stood by me for two years, more than two years, whilst I've been suspended and out of work. It is you who this victory is for. It is you who have earned it. You believed in goodness. You believed in justice, you believed in truth, some of you believed in God, and together we have won!”

"Breaking News: Vindication for Dr. William Bay as Supreme Court Reinstates Medical License!"

"The vaccines are bad. The vaccines are no good. And people should be afforded the right to informed consent to choose these so-called vaccines!"

PharmaFiles by Aussie17, December 13, 2024

Dr. William Bay Shares His Stunning Legal Victory with Michael Gray Griffith

"The judge has affirmed that freedom of speech is number one! The judge has affirmed that the doctor is in control of the doctor-patient relationship! The judge has made freedom a legality in this country from this day henceforth!"

"The Great Victory Of William Bay Against AHPRA"

Cafe Locked Out

Michael Gray Griffith, December 13, 2024

