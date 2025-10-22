Dr. Dolores Cahill Speculates About the Covid “Vaccines”— A Possible Digital Tattoo?

“So really it is also unethical, immoral, and unlawful if they have, you know, some components of these injections that are unnecessary and that cause huge harm.”

Read more

Source video:

“Prof. Dolores Cahill: The magnet issue explained after jab”

maya3422, Posted June 3, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6wST1lisrIEK/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share