Bill Rice, Jr. Talks to Richard Cox About the Stunning Implications of Early Spread (excerpt)

"Why don't they look at those influenza-like illness surveillance reports and say, you know, heck, we had a huge spike of people that were getting sick and having flu-like symptoms, and connect some dots? And the reason I think they didn't do that is that some people knew that the virus was already spreading or they strongly suspected that, and if they did go back and prove that and confirm that the entire narrative that turned the world upside down would be exploded."

Source audio:

"COVID: Iatrogenic Deaths and Early Spread, an interview with Bill Rice Jr"

DeepStateConsciousness, posted July 20, 2023

https://rumble.com/v316b82-covid-iatrogenic-deaths-and-early-spread-an-interview-with-bill-rice-jr.html

