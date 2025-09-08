"A point I keep making is the dog that didn't bark theory, that why didn't they go back and investigate?"—Bill Rice, Jr. on the Stunning Implications of Early Spread
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored podcast of 2023
Bill Rice, Jr. Talks to Richard Cox About the Stunning Implications of Early Spread (excerpt)
"Why don't they look at those influenza-like illness surveillance reports and say, you know, heck, we had a huge spike of people that were getting sick and having flu-like symptoms, and connect some dots? And the reason I think they didn't do that is that some people knew that the virus was already spreading or they strongly suspected that, and if they did go back and prove that and confirm that the entire narrative that turned the world upside down would be exploded."
Read more
Source audio:
"COVID: Iatrogenic Deaths and Early Spread, an interview with Bill Rice Jr"
DeepStateConsciousness, posted July 20, 2023
https://rumble.com/v316b82-covid-iatrogenic-deaths-and-early-spread-an-interview-with-bill-rice-jr.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free