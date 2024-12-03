Jeffrey Tucker Talks to Jerm About Natural Immunity and the Tyranny of the Administrative State

"it was the bureaucracies themselves that were making all the decisions. The Public Health Departments for the most part. In the US, the CDC decided on its own that renters didn't have to pay their rent. OK, so that is an extraordinary thing, right?

"Jeffrey Tucker on how Covid challenged his perception of reality"

Jerm Warfare Podcast

by Jeremy Nell, June 20, 2022

https://jermwarfare.com/tnt/jeffrey-tucker-on-being-red-pilled

